China expands energy efficiency standards to more key industrial sectors

Xinhua
  11:22 UTC+8, 2023-07-06

Xinhua
  11:22 UTC+8, 2023-07-06

More key industrial sectors are being required to meet the standards set by the authorities for efficient energy use, said a circular on the website of China's economic planner.

The circular aims to update policies on energy efficiency benchmark levels in key industrial sectors. It was released by the National Development and Reform Commission and four other government departments.

A total of 11 industrial sectors, such as ethylene glycol, urea, and titanium dioxide, will be added to the list of sectors which are required to comply with certain energy efficiency standards.

Before the update, 25 sectors were on the list, including oil refining, coal to coke, and coal to methanol.

China has announced it will peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
