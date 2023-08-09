﻿
Biz / Economy

China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

Xinhua
  17:33 UTC+8, 2023-08-09       0
Gasoline prices will increase 240 yuan (US$33.53 US) per ton, and diesel prices 230 yuan per ton.
Xinhua
  17:33 UTC+8, 2023-08-09       0

China will raise retail prices of gasoline and diesel on Thursday, based on the recent rise in international oil prices.

Gasoline prices will increase 240 yuan (US$33.53 US) per ton, and diesel prices 230 yuan per ton, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products are adjusted following changes in international crude oil prices.

China's three biggest oil companies – China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, and China National Offshore Oil Corporation – and oil refineries have been directed to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, the commission said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     