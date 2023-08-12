﻿
China's power battery output see rapid expansion in July

Xinhua
  11:46 UTC+8, 2023-08-12       0
China's power battery output saw rapid expansion in July, industry data showed.

The power battery output stood at 61 gigawatt-hours(GWh) last month, up 28.9 percent year on year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

About 40.5 GWh of lithium iron phosphate batteries were produced, increasing by 35.6 percent from a year earlier, and making up 66.4 percent of the monthly total.

In the first seven months, China's power battery output rose 35.4 percent year on year to 354.6 GWh.

The production of new energy vehicles jumped 30.6 percent year on year to 805,000 units last month, and sales rose 31.6 percent to 780,000 units.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
