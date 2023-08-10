Number of charging piles in China expands over 40% in July

The number of public charging piles jumped 40.4 percent year on year in China last month, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Thursday.

The number of public charging piles jumped 40.4 percent year on year in China last month, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Thursday.

From August 2022 to July this year, 53,000 public charging piles were added each month on average in the country.

In recent years, China has improved its charging infrastructure network to better meet public demand.

Nearly 90 percent of China's expressway service areas had installed charging piles by the end of June, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.