﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai advertising sector on fast track to digitalization

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:08 UTC+8, 2023-08-09       0
The development of Shanghai's advertising industry is on the fast track toward digitalization, a white paper by the city's market watchdog revealed on Wednesday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:08 UTC+8, 2023-08-09       0

The development of Shanghai's advertising industry is on the fast track toward digitalization, a white paper by the city's market watchdog revealed on Wednesday.

Shanghai had 94,330 registered market entities in the advertising industry by last year, up 23.8 percent from a year earlier, and the number of Internet companies grew 22 percent year on year to 84,452.

The city has included "digital advertising" into the registration categories of emerging industries, and 11,061 companies have obtained the qualification to conduct "digital advertising" business, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Shanghai advertising sector on fast track to digitalization
Ti Gong

The Shanghai International Advertising Festival 2023 opened on Wednesday. The three-day gala will see a slew of events and activities held across the city.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the city's revenue of advertising industry rose 35.7 percent from a year earlier, showing a strong recovery, the administration said.

The development of digital advertising is accelerating, with Internet companies in Shanghai reaping a revenue of 95.4 billion yuan (US$13.25 billion) last year in the advertising sector, rising 14.2 percent from a year earlier.

The revenue accounted for 81.8 percent of the city's total in the field.

All these figures pointed to the emergence of a digital era in Shanghai's advertising industry, said Zhang Hongbing, director of the advertising department of the administration.

In Putuo and Qingpu districts and the Pudong New Area, digital advertising industry parks are in good shape, while Xuhui District is developing a cluster of advertising industry.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai International Advertising Festival 2023 opened on Wednesday. The three-day gala will see a slew of events and activities held across the city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xuhui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     