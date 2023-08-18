﻿
Biz / Economy

China unveils measures to invigorate capital market

Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
China's securities watchdog on Friday specified an array of initiatives to inject vitality into the capital market and boost investor confidence.
Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0

China's securities watchdog on Friday specified an array of initiatives to inject vitality into the capital market and boost investor confidence.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it would take measures to boost investor confidence, including axing stock transaction fees, lowering the index fund registration thresholds, and advancing the development of equity funds.

In improving the attractiveness of listed companies, the CSRC said it would offer green channels for sci-tech companies that boast key core technologies in listing and financing, bond issuings, and mergers and acquisitions. It also pledged support to share buybacks.

The commission said it was considering extending the trading hours for A-share and bond markets to satisfy the demand for trade and investment.

The CSRC also vowed efforts to expand the range of stocks eligible under the Stock Connect program between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong markets.

These measures came as the Chinese authorities held a crucial meeting in late July, pledging efforts to invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     