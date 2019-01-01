﻿
Ties that bind: Doing business with China

China developed close economic relations with Latin America in the last two decades or so. Take a look at what friends from the region talk about the economic relations with China.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei and Dong Jun. Edited by Song Sitong. Reported by Yao Minji and Zhou Anna. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou and Song Sitong.

Chinese ties with Latin America date back centuries, but China developed close economic relations with the region in just the last two decades or so. Data from China's general administration of customs shows that the trade value between China and Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded US$450 billion in 2022, a sharp rise from around US$12 billion in 2000.

Let's take a look at what friends from Latin America have to say about their economic relations with China.

﻿
