Ties that bind: Doing business with China

Chinese ties with Latin America date back centuries, but China developed close economic relations with the region in just the last two decades or so. Data from China's general administration of customs shows that the trade value between China and Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded US$450 billion in 2022, a sharp rise from around US$12 billion in 2000.

Let's take a look at what friends from Latin America have to say about their economic relations with China.