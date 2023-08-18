﻿
Biz / Economy

Ten years on, China-South Asia trade doubles on closer ties

Xinhua
  16:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline.
Xinhua
  16:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0

The ongoing seventh China-South Asia Expo has attracted more than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives, and guests from 85 countries and regions to attend online and offline.

Themed "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development," the five-day expo has set up 15 exhibition pavilions, with various kinds of events, such as a cooperation forum and a business forum, scheduled to be held.

Over the past 10 years, the expo has witnessed closer ties between China and South Asia, with the trade volume between China and South Asian countries doubling.

When the first expo took place in 2013, the trade volume between China and South Asian countries amounted to less than 100 billion U.S. dollars, but the figure reached 197.4 billion U.S. dollars last year, with an average annual growth rate of 8.3 percent.

Ten years on, China-South Asia trade doubles on closer ties
Xinhua

This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows a view of Southeast Asia Pavilion at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Gem dealer Mohamed Rikas from Sri Lanka sensed business opportunities at the very first expo in 2013 and has attended every expo since then.

"I value China's huge market and purchasing power of Chinese people," he said, adding that more and more gem dealers from Sri Lanka attend the expo.

Liu Ruini has served as the interpreter of Rikas' booth since 2018.

"We have become friends and haven't met in three years because of the pandemic. So I immediately agreed to interpret for him this year," said Liu, adding that she took another four friends as interpreters at different booths this year.

Ten years on, China-South Asia trade doubles on closer ties
Xinhua

An exhibitor introduces products from India at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023.

After 10 years of development, the comprehensive expo integrating trade, investment, tourism cooperation, and cultural exchanges has become a name card of exchanges and cooperation between China and South Asian countries and other countries.

With the China-Laos Railway that started cross-border passenger services in April, legions of attendees use the train as their preferred transportation to the expo.

"The China-Laos Railway is expected to serve as a bridge to connect China and Laos, and the grand gathering of the China-South Asia Expo will see more fruitful results," said Muhammad Fazle Rabby from Bangladesh, who took the train to arrive in China.

As of Aug. 15, the Mohan entry-exit border had handled 246 cross-border passenger trains from China and Laos, carrying 52,888 passengers from 53 countries and regions.

Ten years on, China-South Asia trade doubles on closer ties
Xinhua

The Lane Xang passenger train of the China-Laos Railway runs past a maintenance center in Luang Prabang, Laos, March 30, 2023.

Since China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, the interconnectivity between China and South Asian countries has been greatly enhanced.

For example, the Yunnan airport group has launched over 10 cargo air routes covering destinations in cities in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Greater interconnectivity across the region has also boosted investment.

Figures show that China's cumulative investment in South Asia has reached nearly 15 billion U.S. dollars, and the turnover of completed contracted projects has exceeded 200 billion U.S. dollars.

Wang Liping, an official with the Ministry of Commerce, said China and South Asian countries account for one-fifth of the global economy.

"With vibrant trade and investment and the unlocked potential for cooperation, an industrial chain and supply chain system featuring interconnectedness has taken shape here," Wang added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Wang Liping
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     