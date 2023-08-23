﻿
Biz / Economy

China's summer box office records 3-bln-yuan blockbuster duo for 1st time

Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0
Crime thriller "No More Bets" saw its total box office revenue exceed 3 billion yuan (US$417 million) on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0

Crime thriller "No More Bets" saw its total box office revenue exceed 3 billion yuan (US$417 million) on Wednesday, becoming the second film after "Lost in the Stars" to hit this revenue milestone during the ongoing summer movie period.

This is the first time that China's summer box office has produced two 3-billion-plus-yuan blockbusters, according to film data platforms Maoyan and Beacon.

Total earnings from the 2023 summer movie season, running from the beginning of June to the end of August, has also hit a record high of over 19.43 billion yuan as of Wednesday, a result that observers have attributed to a post-COVID cultural consumption surge as well as the supply of several quality films of diversified genres.

The top six earners are all domestic productions, with films "Meg 2: The Trench" and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" ranking seventh and eighth with earnings of around 783 million yuan and 655 million yuan, respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     