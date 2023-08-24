﻿
China to continue facilitating overseas listing of mainland companies

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will continue to facilitate channels for mainland companies to list in the overseas market, according to Li Chao, vice chairman of the commission.

The CSRC will give play to the role of Hong Kong as an international platform to support the financing of Chinese enterprises, promote the formation of a more transparent, efficient and smooth regulatory coordination mechanism for overseas listing of the companies, and introduce more representative "green light" cases, Li said during a celebration marking the 30th anniversary of the listing of H-shares.

The commission will optimize and improve the connectivity mechanism, promote the introduction of more products, such as block trading mechanism and REITs, into the target market, and further facilitate the entry of foreign medium- and long-term funds into the market.

It will also strengthen the two-way opening-up of products from the mainland and Hong Kong, support Hong Kong in launching treasury bond futures and other products, enrich risk management tools for the offshore market, and consolidate and enhance Hong Kong's position as a risk management centre.

By the end of July, over 1,400 Chinese companies were listed in Hong Kong, accounting for over 50 percent of the total number of listed companies in the financial hub, data from the CSRC shows.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
