China's int'l trade in goods, services tops 3.77 tln yuan in July

China's international trade in goods and services in July exceeded 3.77 trillion yuan, or 526.5 billion US dollars, official data showed on Friday.

China's international trade in goods and services in July exceeded 3.77 trillion yuan, or 526.5 billion US dollars, official data showed on Friday.

Exports of goods neared 1.83 trillion yuan and imports surpassed 1.44 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 385.5 billion yuan, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

Services exports totaled 183.8 billion yuan last month, and services imports were at 315.3 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 131.5 billion yuan.