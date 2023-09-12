China-Europe freight train cargo throughput handled by China's land port exceeds 12 mln tonnes

Total import and export cargo throughput via China-Europe freight trains handled since 2013 by Erenhot Port had exceeded 12 million tons as of Monday.

Total import and export cargo throughput via China-Europe freight trains handled since 2013 by Erenhot Port, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, had exceeded 12 million tons as of Monday.

According to figures provided by customs authorities of Hohhot, capital city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the port saw more than 13,000 trips made by China-Europe freight trains during the same period. The trains carried 1.35 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), with a total commodity value of nearly 30 billion US dollars.

Through Erenhot Port, 69 China-Europe freight train routes link China with more than 60 regions of over 10 countries, including Germany and Poland.

Goods carried by China-Europe freight trains passing through Erenhot Port include footwear and apparel, mechanical and electrical products, vehicles and car parts, among some 1,000 categories of commodities.