﻿
Biz / Economy

China-Europe freight train cargo throughput handled by China's land port exceeds 12 mln tonnes

Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2023-09-12       0
Total import and export cargo throughput via China-Europe freight trains handled since 2013 by Erenhot Port had exceeded 12 million tons as of Monday.
Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2023-09-12       0

Total import and export cargo throughput via China-Europe freight trains handled since 2013 by Erenhot Port, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, had exceeded 12 million tons as of Monday.

According to figures provided by customs authorities of Hohhot, capital city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the port saw more than 13,000 trips made by China-Europe freight trains during the same period. The trains carried 1.35 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), with a total commodity value of nearly 30 billion US dollars.

Through Erenhot Port, 69 China-Europe freight train routes link China with more than 60 regions of over 10 countries, including Germany and Poland.

Goods carried by China-Europe freight trains passing through Erenhot Port include footwear and apparel, mechanical and electrical products, vehicles and car parts, among some 1,000 categories of commodities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     