China to set up cross-Strait integrated development demonstration zone

China will make Fujian Province a demonstration zone for the integrated development across the Taiwan Strait, according to a circular released on Tuesday.

The circular, jointly issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, said the move is aimed at deepening the cross-Strait integrated development in all fields and advancing the peaceful reunification of the motherland.

The document listed the general requirements and 21 specific measures for building the zone.

Fujian, situated on China's southeast coast, should leverage its distinctive advantages and harness a variety of resources to further enhance integrated cross-Strait development, according to the circular.

The circular said policies and systems will be optimized to promote the well-being of Taiwan compatriots and ensure they enjoy equal treatment with their mainland counterparts.

The objective, said the circular, is to make Fujian the first-choice destination for Taiwan residents and enterprises to pursue development on the mainland. The province will see more convenient personnel exchanges with Taiwan when the demonstration zone is built, it added.

By then, trade and investment across the Strait will be smoother, and cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation will expand to more fields and in greater depth.

The circular added that the pair cities of Xiamen and Kinmen, Fuzhou and Matsu will play an even more prominent exemplary role in promoting the cross-Strait integrated development.