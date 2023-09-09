China's consumer price index up 0.1 pct in August
China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, edged up 0.1 percent in August compared with one year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Saturday.
On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3 percent from the previous month.
The average CPI from January to August increased 0.5 percent year on year, according to the NBS.
