﻿
Biz / Economy

China's express delivery sector expands in August

Xinhua
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-09-09       0
China's courier sector registered expansion in August, according to a monthly industry index.
Xinhua
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-09-09       0

China's courier sector registered expansion in August, according to a monthly industry index.

The State Post Bureau said the monthly express delivery development index came in at 361.5 in August, up 16.2 percent year on year.

The sub-index for service quality grew 27.1 percent from a year earlier, the sub-index for development scale picked up 10.6 percent year on year, and the sub-index for development capacity went up 3.6 percent year on year.

The operation of China's courier sector is relatively stable, and the market size continues to grow, said the State Post Bureau.

The index is compiled based on data from major logistics firms' operating delivery services. It reflects the overall business activities and trends in the country's courier sector.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     