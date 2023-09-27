﻿
Biz / Economy

China to extend tax, fee supports for enterprises

Xinhua
  20:26 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
China will extend several preferential tax and fee policies to continue easing the burden on enterprises and support the development of businesses.
Xinhua
  20:26 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0

China will extend several preferential tax and fee policies to continue easing the burden on enterprises and support the development of businesses, the Ministry of Finance said Wednesday.

China will continue to exempt registration fees for certain epidemic-prevention drugs and medical devices between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2027, the ministry said.

Supportive policies for funds used to transfer personnel at local reservoirs will be extended during the same period, the ministry added.

Preferential policies for heating suppliers will continue until the end of the heating season in 2027, and favorable policies for publication companies until December 31, 2027, according to the ministry.

The country stepped up tax cuts to boost market vitality in the first eight months of the year.

Data from the ministry shows that China's tax revenue totaled some 11.32 trillion yuan (US$1.58 trillion) during the January-August period, down 12.6 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     