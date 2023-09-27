China to extend tax, fee supports for enterprises

China will extend several preferential tax and fee policies to continue easing the burden on enterprises and support the development of businesses.

China will continue to exempt registration fees for certain epidemic-prevention drugs and medical devices between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2027, the ministry said.

Supportive policies for funds used to transfer personnel at local reservoirs will be extended during the same period, the ministry added.

Preferential policies for heating suppliers will continue until the end of the heating season in 2027, and favorable policies for publication companies until December 31, 2027, according to the ministry.

The country stepped up tax cuts to boost market vitality in the first eight months of the year.

Data from the ministry shows that China's tax revenue totaled some 11.32 trillion yuan (US$1.58 trillion) during the January-August period, down 12.6 percent year on year.