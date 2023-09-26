Freshippo Premier store opens in Shanghai to offer diversified services

The Freshippo Premier store opens on Wednesday in Shanghai, bringing residents a diverse shopping experience, along with imported goods at a reasonable price.

Ding Yining / SHINE

French chocolate gift boxes, frozen seafood, Musang King durian crepe cakes, and ready-to-heat home meals will be hitting the shelf at Freshippo's prime store in Shanghai, the first of its kind in the country.

The inaugural Freshippo Premier store is opening on Wednesday, showcasing Shanghai's strong attraction for retailers to diversify shopping experiences and retail formats.

Around one third of products at the shop are exclusive items, which differ from normal Freshippo stores which mainly host daily fresh food, packaged snacks and groceries.

Shanghai's retail scene remains vibrant and appealing for overseas brands. In the first half of the year, Shanghai added 557 new debut stores, according to the city's commerce commission.

Ding Yining / SHINE

Over half of the 6,000 square meter shop features import goods as well as popular items like a bakery, fresh flowers, and local preferences.

Affordable luxury snacks and food brands, such as Miss Malena's gift boxes and Sugarfina candies are making their debut in the Chinese mainland through the new opening.

Ge Dongsheng, Freshippo Shanghai's regional operation general manager, explained it would test more service formats such as more ready-to-heat dining options and space, and try to expand the model to other stores.

Unlike high-end supermarkets or membership stores with a relatively high price range, Freshippo's new store hopes to keep prices affordable, and residents within five kilometers of the store can also order online delivery to fulfill real-time shopping demands.

The company said it plans more locations in the future in central business districts or traffic hubs in Shanghai, to further tap the growing demand for consumers to explore new flavors and brick-and-mortar store layouts.

Ding Yining / SHINE

If you go:

Opening Hours: 9am-10pm

Address: B1, Longmont Shopping Mall Zhongshan Park



No. 1018, Changning Road, Changning District

长宁路1018号龙之梦商场B1