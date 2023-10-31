﻿
Biz / Economy

China's non-manufacturing sector maintains expansion in October

  13:27 UTC+8, 2023-10-31       0
China's non-manufacturing activity maintained expansion in October, with the purchasing managers' index for the sector reaching 50.6.
  13:27 UTC+8, 2023-10-31

China's non-manufacturing activity maintained expansion in October, thanks to recovering services and a robust construction industry, official data showed Tuesday.

The purchasing managers' index for the country's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.6 in October, according to the National Bureau of Statistics .

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

Senior NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said the service sector sustained rapid development, boosted by tourism and consumption during the National Day holidays. Additionally, the construction industry also registered expansion.

The sub-index for the service sector was 50.1 in October. In particular, business activities in transport, accommodation and catering stood well above 55.

The construction sector maintained brisk growth this month with its sub-index for business activities standing at 53.5, Zhao noted.

The sub-index measuring expectations for activities in the sector came in at 61.4, indicating optimism among construction enterprises.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
