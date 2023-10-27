﻿
Biz / Economy

CATL's Guizhou battery base starts operation

Xinhua
  21:56 UTC+8, 2023-10-27       0
The first phase of a new energy power and energy storage battery manufacturing base in southwest China, funded by China's battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL), started operation on Friday.

The first phase of the battery base, located in Guian New Area, Guizhou Province, covers an area of 59 hectares. With a total investment of about 7 billion yuan (US$0.98 billion), it is designed to have an annual production capacity of 30 GWh.

After the battery base achieves the designed production capacity, its annual output value is expected to reach 15 billion yuan, creating more than 3,000 local jobs, the company said.

Founded in 2011, CATL has set up 13 battery manufacturing bases around the globe. Its power battery shipments and energy storage battery shipments have ranked first in the world for six and two consecutive years, respectively.

Data show that Guizhou's large-scale new energy battery and material industry realized an industrial output value of 53.28 billion yuan in 2022. By 2025, Guizhou aims to build itself into an important R&D and production base for new energy power batteries and materials.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
