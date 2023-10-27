China's int'l trade in goods, services totals 4.25 trln yuan in September

China's international trade in goods and services totaled 4.25 trillion yuan, or 591.4 billion US dollars, last month, official data showed Friday.

China's international trade in goods and services totaled 4.25 trillion yuan, or 591.4 billion US dollars, last month, official data showed Friday.

Exports of goods came in at 2.05 trillion yuan and imports hit 1.67 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 380 billion yuan, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

Services exports totaled 176.9 billion yuan in September, while services imports hit 343.2 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 166.3 billion yuan, according to the administration.