China holds central financial work conference
The central financial work conference was held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday, at which Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered an important speech.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, analyzed the situations facing high-quality development of the financial sector and arranged relevant work for the current and future periods.
