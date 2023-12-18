New Oriental makes top livestreamer a senior partner in online commerce unit

New Oriental has made its top livestreamer and former English tutor Dong Yuhui a senior partner at its online commerce unit after the ousting of chief executive Sun Dongxu.

New Oriental made its top livestreamer and former English tutor Dong Yuhui a senior partner at its online commerce unit on Monday after an earlier and improper management dispute led to the ousting of Chief Executive Sun Dongxu over the weekend.

East Buy Chairman and Chief Executive Yu Minhong and Dong's livestream session on Saturday attracted tens of millions of viewers, and another session is scheduled for Monday evening.

The online controversy emerged in early December when East Buy's social media content team irritated regular followers, leading to a boycott and stock price drop.

The controversy started over whether the entire editorial team or Dong alone should take credit for many acclaimed promotional materials and phrasing, and further escalated to whether East Buy was giving fair recognition and payment to Dong for his contribution.

During a one-and-a-half hour long talk with Yu livestreamed on Saturday, Dong said he was staying with the company and enjoyed what he does at the moment, while Yu addressed internal management inadequacies and added that Sun's exit was unrelated to the controversy.

Yu admitted that the e-commerce unit had not been truly fair in nurturing Dong's further development and had restricted his potential to play a bigger role in promoting agricultural products and cultural heritage.

East Buy's stock exchange filing over the weekend said the board of directors removed Sun from the post of executive president and executive director, but he remains a non-executive director at the firm.

Its Hong-Kong listed shares surged more than 14 percent on Monday morning after market watchers believed this move could prevent further drops in its online followers and transaction orders.