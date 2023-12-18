Biz / Economy

New Oriental makes top livestreamer a senior partner in online commerce unit

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:24 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0
New Oriental has made its top livestreamer and former English tutor Dong Yuhui a senior partner at its online commerce unit after the ousting of chief executive Sun Dongxu.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:24 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0
New Oriental makes top livestreamer a senior partner in online commerce unit

East Buy will feature a livestream session on Monday evening between Chairman and Chief Executive Yu Minhong, and Dong Yuhui who was recently made senior partner.

New Oriental made its top livestreamer and former English tutor Dong Yuhui a senior partner at its online commerce unit on Monday after an earlier and improper management dispute led to the ousting of Chief Executive Sun Dongxu over the weekend.

East Buy Chairman and Chief Executive Yu Minhong and Dong's livestream session on Saturday attracted tens of millions of viewers, and another session is scheduled for Monday evening.

The online controversy emerged in early December when East Buy's social media content team irritated regular followers, leading to a boycott and stock price drop.

New Oriental makes top livestreamer a senior partner in online commerce unit

Online viewers welcome the return of Dong Yuhui, a former English tutor whose down-to-earth style helped East Buy's livestream clips go viral last year.

The controversy started over whether the entire editorial team or Dong alone should take credit for many acclaimed promotional materials and phrasing, and further escalated to whether East Buy was giving fair recognition and payment to Dong for his contribution.

During a one-and-a-half hour long talk with Yu livestreamed on Saturday, Dong said he was staying with the company and enjoyed what he does at the moment, while Yu addressed internal management inadequacies and added that Sun's exit was unrelated to the controversy.

Yu admitted that the e-commerce unit had not been truly fair in nurturing Dong's further development and had restricted his potential to play a bigger role in promoting agricultural products and cultural heritage.

East Buy's stock exchange filing over the weekend said the board of directors removed Sun from the post of executive president and executive director, but he remains a non-executive director at the firm.

Its Hong-Kong listed shares surged more than 14 percent on Monday morning after market watchers believed this move could prevent further drops in its online followers and transaction orders.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yu Minhong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     