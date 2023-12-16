Biz / Economy

China's civil aviation sector hits record high in cargo, mail volume in November

The cargo and mail volume of China's civil aviation sector totaled 719,000 tons in November this year, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

It has returned to 102.8 percent of the figure recorded in the same period of 2019, exceeding the pre-epidemic level for four consecutive months, and reaching a record high in scale, the administration said.

In the first 11 months of the year, the civil aviation sector has completed a total of 6.61 million tons of freight and mail transport, it added.

