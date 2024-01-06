Biz / Economy

China will significantly increase direct flights with US in 2024

Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2024-01-06       0
The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Saturday said that it will work toward a significant increase in direct flights between China and the United States in 2024.
Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2024-01-06       0

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Saturday said that it will work toward a significant increase in direct flights between China and the United States in 2024.

Regular, direct passenger flights between the world's top-two economies have risen in number to 63 per week, official data shows.

Also in 2024, China will actively expand air traffic rights arrangements with Belt and Road countries, and deepen cooperation with Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa, the CAAC said.

The administration will also work to improve visa and border control policies, and facilitate customs clearance processes further.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     