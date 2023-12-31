China's non-manufacturing sector maintains expansion in December
2023-12-31
13:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-31 0
China's non-manufacturing activity continued to expand in December, with the purchasing managers' index for the sector reaching 50.4, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
