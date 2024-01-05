Biz / Economy

Private auto company a model to boost city economic competence

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-01-05       0
The Neta electric vehicle brand is just one of the emerging brands carving out presence in China and overseas, setting a target for overseas sales to jump five folds this year.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-01-05       0

Editor's notes:

Shanghai is beefing up efforts to accelerate high-quality growth after Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made an inspection tour in the city in late November. Let's check out what private companies have achieved and will strive to achieve in the future.

Private auto company a model to boost city economic competence
Ding Yining / SHINE

Neta Auto showcases its latest electric GT sports car model.

Private auto companies, with their ambitious overseas market expansion plans, are a highlight in the recent economic transformation that Shanghai is seeking to improve the quality of its economic growth.

According to the Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce, around 80 percent of high technology enterprises are privately owned, and in the first half of 2023, their import and export business stood at 641 billion yuan (US$90 billion), an increase of 20.7 percent year on year.

Their combined export value account for 40.2 percent of the total export size in the city.

In 2022, the added value of the private economy in Shanghai stood at 1.21 trillion yuan, accounting for 27.1 percent of the city's GDP and revenue tax was 466.64 billion yuan, making up for 32.7 percent of the city total.

The Neta electric vehicle brand under Hozon New Energy Automobile is one of the emerging brands carving out its presence in not only China but also the overseas market. It has set an ambitious target for overseas sales to jump five folds to 100,000 this year.

Having set up its headquarters in Putuo District, it's dedicated to parallel product development for both left-hand and right-hand drive electric vehicles, it expects to launch at least four new models in the global market this year.

Private auto company a model to boost city economic competence
Ti Gong

Neta Auto's storefront in Thailand.

Chen Ciliang, vice president of Neta Auto, said the company has been delighted to achieve a milestone of 10,000 unit sales of just one single model in Thailand in 10 months.

Following production kicking off at its Thailand plant in December last year, the Indonesia plant will also start rolling out new models in the near future.

Apart from the plants in Thailand and Indonesia, Neta Auto also entered Nepal, Myanmar, Malaysia, Turkey, Jordan, Israel and Azerbaijan, with Costa Rica its first stop in Latin America.

It's also eyeing an overseas after-sale service team with around 100 employees this year and more initiatives to better understand local customer preferences and reach regulatory requirements.

Private auto company a model to boost city economic competence
Ti Gong

Neta achieved 10,000 unit sales of just one single model in Thailand in ten months.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     