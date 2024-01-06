China's warehouse storage sector maintains expansion for 11 straight months

China's warehouse storage industry reported steady performance in December, remaining in the expansion zone for the 11th consecutive month, industry data showed.

The index tracking the sector's development stood at 51.6 percent last month, down 0.6 percentage points from November, according to a survey jointly released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and CMST Development Co., Ltd.

A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 percent reflects contraction.

According to the survey, the sub-index for business profits rose 1.9 percentage points from the previous month to 52.2 percent, indicating improved performance of the sector.

Enterprises maintained a positive outlook for the market, with the reading for business expectations reaching 51.6 percent last month, the survey noted, forecasting that the warehouse storage industry will maintain stable growth in the future.