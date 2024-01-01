Biz / Economy

Remarkable rebound in spending over New Year holiday

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:43 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0
Millions went shopping as Shanghai saw a 38.7 percent jump in spending to 25.6 billion yuan while online transactions over the three days grew 7.8 percent to 14.7 billion yuan.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:43 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0
Remarkable rebound in spending over New Year holiday
Ding Yining / SHINE

Shanghai's shopping malls enjoyed a surge in spending over the New Year holiday period.

The New Year holiday in Shanghai witnessed a remarkable rebound in offline and online consumption with vibrant new-year celebrations staged across various districts.

According to consumer big data monitoring, the total offline consumption from December 29 to 31 including hospitality, retail and dining spending, jumped 38.7 percent from a year ago to 25.6 billion yuan (US$3.6 billion), which was also up 11.7 percent from the same period in 2019.

Online transaction size over the three-day period also grew 7.8 percent from last year to 14.7 billion yuan.

A total of 15.48 million people visited the 35 key commercial districts, representing a significant increase of 80 percent from last year.

China UnionPay's data suggest the influx of visitors who made online and offline payments in the city was 7.05 million with total amount of spending at 6.5 billion yuan, an annual increase of 24.2 percent and 16.9 percent respectively.

Visitors from the Yangtze River Delta region of the neighboring Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces account for a substantial proportion of tourism consumption.

The iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall attracted shoppers with various promotional activities catering for different preferences, and combined sales at major department stores and shopping malls jumped 52.6 percent from a year ago.

The 1 Yaohan Mall in Pudong, which was open to 2am on New Year's Day, attracted nearly 90,000 visitors.

The Global Harbor mall managed to attract an average of 170,000 daily visitors with singing contests, live performances, and fashion shows.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Global Harbor
Yangtze River
Pudong
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     