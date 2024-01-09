China's oil, gas output hits record high in 2023

China's total crude oil and natural gas output exceeded 390 million tons of oil equivalent in 2023, hitting a historic high.

The country's crude oil output reached 208 million tons last year, increasing by more than 3 million tons compared with the level registered in 2022, said Liu Hong, an official with the administration.

The figure also represents an increase in output of nearly 19 million tons compared with the 2018 level, said Liu.

Specifically, offshore crude oil output reached 62 million tons, which contributed more than 60 percent of the total increase in the country's oil output. Shale oil production exceeded 4 million tons, representing a record high.

Natural gas output reached 230 billion cubic meters last year, maintaining an annual increase of 10 billion cubic meters for the seventh consecutive year, said Liu.