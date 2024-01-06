City accelerates expansion of digital industry

As Shanghai encourages digital economies to unleash development potential, businesses are seeking to empower economic development through new initiatives and innovative formats.

Shanghai is beefing up efforts to accelerate high-quality growth after Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made an inspection tour of the city in late November. Let's check out what private digital companies have achieved, and will strive to achieve in the future.



As Shanghai encourages digital economies to further unleash development potential, private businesses are seeking to empower economic development through new initiatives and innovative formats.

According to Shanghai's 14th Five-Year Plan, it's accelerating the cultivation of new technologies, new business forms and new formats, and comprehensively upgrading the level of digital consumption.

By 2025, the value added of core digital industry in Shanghai will make up 15 percent of total GDP.

In both the virtual digital economy and digital retail sectors, local businesses hope to use technology capabilities in a wide range of scenarios.

Boke Technology Co Ltd, which develops interactive entertainment casual games, sees rising potential in the integration of game elements with health care, art and cultural education, science popularization and many other aspects.

"By co-developing with local science popularization authorities like the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum we hope to encourage co-creation and let gaming play a bigger role in all walks of life," explained Liu Zhongsheng, Boke's deputy general manager.

Boke Technology, which was founded in Shanghai in 2010, now has more than 1,000 employees. It established the "Art is Game" studio to explore the relationship between artwork and game through holding a wide range of activities including exhibitions, lectures, and competitions with external partners.

It latest strabismus and amblyopia rehabilitation application for children and adolescents under 12 years has gained a medical equipment license from China's National Medical Products Administration.

The leveraging of gaming elements was also put into use in the assessment of children's ADHD conditions and the re-training of elderly people's cognitive functions.

Alibaba's delivery local services and on-demand delivery platform Ele.me believes new retail formats with industry partners such as coffee vendors, personal care and beauty shops, pet goods retailers and many independent grocery stores could unleash further retail momentum.

The amount of transactions for grocery shopping, excluding food and beverage takeaways, has been the fastest rising sector on Ele.me with a more than 100 percent increase in the past year.

Having linked with more than four million vendors of various size around the country, Ele.me has located its headquarters in Shanghai.

The city offers a favorable environment for the cutting edge digital technologies to be combined with retail infrastructure to better benefit vendors and shoppers.

Best practices co-created with retail partners are also brought to other parts of the country.

Vice President Guo Li said it has dedicated efforts to link with brick-and-mortar stores especially stand-alone grocery stores. Some 5,000 staffers are working on helping those in lower tier cities to adopt digitalized operation models.