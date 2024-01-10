China to extend 5G internet coverage to all border areas by 2025

China plans to extend 5G mobile network and optical fiber network with a speed of 1,000 Mbps to all county and township seats in the border areas of the country by the end of 2025.

Broadband Internet will cover all villages, border management and trade facilities as well as inhabited islands, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a circular on Wednesday.

The circular underlined the importance of Internet coverage in the border areas, calling mobile and cable networks an "artery of information" for local development.