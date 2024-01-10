Biz / Economy

China to extend 5G internet coverage to all border areas by 2025

Xinhua
  19:53 UTC+8, 2024-01-10       0
China plans to extend 5G mobile network and optical fiber network with a speed of 1,000 Mbps to all county and township seats in the border areas of the country by the end of 2025.
Xinhua
  19:53 UTC+8, 2024-01-10       0

China plans to extend 5G mobile network and optical fiber network with a speed of 1,000 Mbps to all county and township seats in the border areas of the country by the end of 2025.

Broadband Internet will cover all villages, border management and trade facilities as well as inhabited islands, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a circular on Wednesday.

The circular underlined the importance of Internet coverage in the border areas, calling mobile and cable networks an "artery of information" for local development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     