Biz / Economy

Simplified HPV vaccine schedule approved by drug regulator

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:26 UTC+8, 2024-01-10       0
The schedule for the Human Papillomavirus vaccine is targeted for adolescents between 9 and 14, for better health prevention and control of a common gynaecological malignancy.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:26 UTC+8, 2024-01-10       0

A simplified vaccination schedule for an imported HPV vaccine has been approved by China's top drug regulator, allowing more convenient and cost-effective health protection for females.

The new schedule (a first shot followed by a second 6 to 12 months later) for the Human Papillomavirus nine-valent vaccine is targeted for adolescents between 9 and 14, and was based on the previous three-dose schedule for those aged 9 to 45 years, for better health prevention and control of one of the most common gynaecological malignancies.

Previously, the two dose scheme for 2-valent shots was available in Shanghai through community health centers starting in early 2023.

In Shanghai, one shot of 9-valent vaccine costs around 1,300 yuan at district level health-care service centers and selected private hospitals, and the simplified scheme could mean around one-third less cost than the previous option.

The latest grant by the China National Medical Products Administration has expanded the use of the imported vaccine against the 9-valent of the cancer-causing human papillomavirus to girls as young as nine and adults up to age 45.

Medical experts have called on wider coverage of the vaccination as a crucial part of gynaecological disease prevention and control.

Vaccination is the key measure for a nationwide 2030 blueprint of promoting cervical cancer prevention and treatment, and the new schemes are believed to further boost the promotion and easier access of HPV vaccination.

Qiao Youlin, a member of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and a professor at the Peking Union Medical College & School of Group Medicine and Public Health, said: "For Chinese girls aged 9 to 14 years, the simplified two-dose vaccination schedule streamlines the vaccination process, and grants more vaccine resources.

"This will further boost the vaccination rate among young females in China, contributing to accelerating the elimination of cervical cancer in China," he added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     