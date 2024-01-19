Biz / Economy

Top political advisory body holds symposium on China's 2023 economic situation

Xinhua
  17:04 UTC+8, 2024-01-19       0
The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference held a symposium on Friday on analyzing the country's economic situation in 2023.
Xinhua
  17:04 UTC+8, 2024-01-19       0

The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference held a symposium on Friday on analyzing the country's economic situation in 2023.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the meeting and delivered his remarks.

He urged efforts to conduct in-depth research on key tasks outlined in the Central Economic Work Conference to facilitate the implementation of relevant policies.

Political advisers should develop a comprehensive understanding of China's economic development in the long term, help boost confidence in development, and stabilize and improve social expectations, Wang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     