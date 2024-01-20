Biz / Economy

China, Russia join hands to unlock potential of ice-snow economy

Xinhua
  19:30 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
Cooperation between China and Russia in the ice and snow economy is steadily gaining momentum.
Xinhua
  19:30 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
China, Russia join hands to unlock potential of ice-snow economy
Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on January 9, 2024 shows tourists having fun near a giant snowman in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

From winter tourism to testing vehicles for severe cold weather and from winter sports to the exchange of ice carving skills, cooperation between China and Russia in the ice and snow economy is steadily gaining momentum.

In early January, the surface of the Heilongjiang River was blanketed in white snow. Tourists from the two countries ventured across the floating ice bridge that links Heihe City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province with Blagoveshchensk City in Amur Oblast, Russia.

Sitting on opposite riverbanks, the two cities have seen a travel boom since the resumption of mutual visa-free group tourism in September 2023.

This winter, numerous hotels in Heihe are hosting a continuous stream of Russian tourist groups. "My family and I have come to Heihe with the main purpose of enjoying authentic Chinese cuisine and seizing the chance to admire the local snow sculptures," said Victor Kutukov, a tourist from Russia.

Apart from tourists, engineers are also frequent visitors to Heihe. "I spend most of my time here during the winter," said Aleksei Ivanov, who hails from Russia and is a technical consultant for test drives in extreme cold weather.

China, Russia join hands to unlock potential of ice-snow economy
Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on January 14, 2023 shows tourists playing at the Ice and Snow Carnival park on the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

At Heilongjiang Red Valley Automotive Test Co., Ltd., where outdoor temperatures plummet to below minus 20 degrees Celsius, vehicles perform maneuvers like braking and turning on specialized test tracks. The collected data will serve as vital references for adjusting vehicle parameters before the launch of a new car.

The company now owns over 10 testing grounds, said the general manager, Zhao Xinhong, adding that they have built cooperation partnerships with over 100 car manufacturers and institutes from home and abroad.

Zhao said they plan to build a test facility in Russia during the next testing season as part of their joint efforts to enhance technical, training and internship activities.

China and Russia have also seen vibrant exchanges in the field of winter sports, featuring a series of events such as ice hockey friendship matches and ice and snow car challenges.

A regional sports university alliance was also established in 2023 in the provincial capital of Harbin, serving as a platform for exchanges and fostering the cultivation of high-quality sports talents between the two countries.

The sports exchanges extend beyond competitions and education, delving into cultural and friendship aspects. Sergei Kirgizov, captain of a speed ice hockey team in Russia, said he hopes to learn from his counterparts in China and deepen his understanding of China through not only sports but also culture and cuisine.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, and the two sides will hold the 2024-2025 China-Russia years of culture to enhance mutual trust, expand cooperation and carry forward the friendship.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     