Biz / Economy

China's Shanghai reports foreign trade growth in 2023

Xinhua
  19:26 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
Shanghai's imports and exports climbed to 4.21 trillion yuan (US$591.57 billion) in 2023, up 0.7 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  19:26 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0

Shanghai's imports and exports climbed to 4.21 trillion yuan (US$591.57 billion) in 2023, up 0.7 percent year on year, according to Shanghai Customs.

Last year, Shanghai's exports rose 1.6 percent year on year to 1.74 trillion yuan, and its imports increased 0.1 percent to 2.47 trillion yuan, data shows.

Shanghai's trade with the European Union amounted to 844.57 billion yuan, up 2.7 percent year on year and accounting for 20.1 percent of the city's total foreign trade volume during the period.

In 2023, Shanghai exported 167.79 billion yuan of emerging products such as electric passenger cars, lithium-ion batteries and solar cells, a year-on-year increase of 42.2 percent and accounting for 9.7 percent of the city's total export value.

Shanghai also imported 561.83 billion yuan of consumer goods last year, up 7.3 percent year on year and amounting to 22.7 percent of the city's total import value.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     