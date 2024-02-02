Biz / Economy

Shanghai pledges making the investment climate more attractive

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:56 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0
Vice Mayor Hua Yuan says city to take more measures to integrate with the global economy and welcomes foreign investors to achieve fruitful results ensuring a "win-win situation."
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:56 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0

Shanghai intends to take additional measures to strengthen its opening and integration with the global economy.

"We welcome foreign investors to the city and see them achieve fruitful results, thus ensuring a win-win situation," Shanghai Vice Mayor Hua Yuan said at the working meeting on Thursday.

"The city could also realize our strategic blueprint and opening up objectives."

With international commerce totaling 4.2 trillion yuan (US$591 billion) and actual usage of foreign direct investment reaching a record high of US$24 billion last year, Hua believes it demonstrates foreign firms' faith in the city.

"These figures indicate that our economy is on an upward track, and we'll continue to play a pioneering role in the modernization process," he said.

Shanghai also welcomes new ideas and comments as it continues to improve services for foreign citizens to help them with their business and daily activities.

Foreigner arrivals and exits in Shanghai were 3.56 million last year, a 19-fold increase from 2022.

A fresh wave of measures to improve the business environment, as well as ground-breaking reforms to align with global economic and trade standards, will come into force.

Further opening-up measures will include pioneering reforms in tandem with the Pudong New Area's pilot comprehensive reforms and the Yangtze River Delta region's integrated development.

According to the most recent property firm CBRE's 2024 China Investor Intentions Survey, up to 47 percent of investors are willing to engage in more proactive investment efforts rather than selling assets, a 13-percent increase from last year.

Shanghai is the most popular destination for commercial property investment, with 66 percent of investors preferring it, much higher than any other domestic cities.

The long-term economic development forecasts will drive a resurgence in commercial property rentals, boosting investor morale, the survey said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     