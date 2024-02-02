Biz / Economy

China-developed deepwater gas field reports record high gas, oil output

  18:21 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0
China's Deep Sea No.1 has recorded an accumulated natural gas output of over 7 billion cubic meters and its oil output exceeding 700,000 cubic meters so far.
  18:21 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0

China's first independently-developed and built ultra-deepwater gas field Shenhai Yihao, or Deep Sea No.1, has recorded an accumulated natural gas output of over 7 billion cubic meters and its oil output exceeding 700,000 cubic meters so far.

The deepest of its kind in China, the Shenhai Yihao ultra-deepwater gas field began operation in June 2021.

According to the China National Offshore Oil Corporation, its operator, the gas field can now ensure its daily gas output to reach the design peak of 10 million cubic meters, greatly promoting the increase of domestic deepwater oil and gas output.

Deep Sea No.1, located 150 km from the city of Sanya in south China's island province of Hainan, is able to operate at a maximum depth of over 1,500 meters in the sea.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
