Survey shows increase in satisfaction of Shanghai shoppers

Shoppers in Shanghai were most satisfied with luxury products, entertainment, and sports consumption last year, and they were overall satisfied with the city's consumption environment and experience, a survey by the local market watchdog revealed on Wednesday.

The satisfaction score of Shanghai's consumers was 82.11 points in 2023, compared with 81.69 a year earlier, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The survey was based on indexes such as transaction comments, safeguarding of consumers' legitimate rights, government supervision and management, and the rights of knowing.

In total, 75.51 percent of respondents experience with complaints to government authorities or consumer councils, businesses, or courts.

Among them, 84.49 percent were satisfied that the channels safeguarded their rights and 85.12 percent were satisfied with the results, the survey revealed.

More than 63 percent of interviewees were satisfied with the diversity of commodities and services of the city, and 57.17 percent were satisfied with the price level of commodities and services in the city, with 14.85 percent feeling so-so about price.

Consumers aged between 51 and 60 gave the highest scores on the city's sales, and females were more satisfied than males.

Automobiles, food and beverages, and home appliances were the industries that scored lowest on satisfaction last year but they still scored over 80 points, according to the survey.