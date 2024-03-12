Biz / Economy

Apple to extends research capabilities in Shanghai and Shenzhen

Company announces plans to increase investment showing that China is still a magnet for top global technology firms, with improved business environments and a growing market.
Apple Inc is to expand its research capabilities in Shanghai and Shenzhen to enhance support for product lines and the local supply chain, the company said on Tuesday, a day after its announcement of a new Apple Store in Shanghai.

Apple has several research labs in China, with an investment of over 1 billion yuan (US$139 million), with a new expansion plan and "continually growing" investment, it said.

This shows that Shanghai and China are still magnets for top global tech firms, with improved business environments and a growing consumption market.

"At Apple, we are proud to be deeply involved in China and to be expanding our world-class facilities here," said Isabel Ge Mahe, vice-president and managing director of Apple China.

In Shanghai, Apple will expand its Shanghai research lab to support reliability, quality and material analysis for all its products. In Shenzhen, Apple will open a new "applied research lab" for regional support and deep cooperation with local suppliers, covering research and testing capabilities for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Vision Pro.

Apple has built research labs in Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou and Shenzhen. In the past five years, Apple China's research team numbers have doubled.

Apple opens its eighth Apple Store in Shanghai next Thursday, consolidating the city's position as having the most retail stores in China, the company said on Monday.

