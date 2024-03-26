Biz / Economy

China vows to further expand high-level opening up for foreign investment

Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
China will further expand its high-level opening up, offering more opportunities for foreign investors to engage in deeper operations in the country.
Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
China vows to further expand high-level opening up for foreign investment
Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 10, 2023 shows a view of Zhangjiang area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai.

China will further expand its high-level opening up, offering more opportunities for foreign investors to engage in deeper operations in the country, the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

As China continues to lift market access restrictions in the manufacturing sector, it will also promote the opening up of sectors such as telecommunications and medical care to create more trade and investment opportunities for foreign investors, Vice Commerce Minister Guo Tingting said at the China Development Forum 2024.

The country will also launch a campaign to boost investment, continue to optimize services, and fully ensure national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises, Guo said.

"We will further enhance innovation drive and actively participate in global industrial and supply chain cooperation," Guo said, adding that efforts will be made to develop new technologies, industries and business models, expand service trade and digital trade, and promote the innovative development of enterprises.

Guo noted that China will deepen multilateral and bilateral cooperation and work for more practical outcomes in mechanisms such as G20, APEC and BRICS so that the results of economic globalization can better benefit all parties.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     