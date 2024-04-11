﻿
Biz / Economy

China's factory prices down 2.8% in March

Xinhua
  13:48 UTC+8, 2024-04-11       0
China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, decreased by 2.8 percent year on year in March.
Xinhua
  13:48 UTC+8, 2024-04-11       0

China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, decreased by 2.8 percent year on year in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The decrease widened from a 2.7-percent decline in February. On a monthly basis, the PPI edged down 0.1 percent, narrowing from a 0.2-percent decrease a month earlier, the data showed.

In the first quarter of 2024, the PPI went down 2.7 percent year on year.

Relatively speaking, the supply of industrial goods was adequate in March as industrial production resumed after the holidays, said NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

Among the major industries, the PPI of the oil and gas extraction industry went up 1.1 percent month on month, while that of the petroleum, coal and other fuel processing sectors rose 0.2 percent from the previous month as imported price factors drove up domestic prices in industries related to oil and non-ferrous metals.

The supply of coal was generally stable last month while warmer weather reduced demand for heating coal, causing the PPI of the coal mining and washing industry to decrease by 1.6 percent month on month in March.

The carry-over effect of last year's price movements dragged down the year-on-year PPI decline by 2.3 percentage points last month, according to Dong.

China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, edged up 0.1 percent year on year in March, NBS data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     