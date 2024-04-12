City promising more support for collaboration

Round table and forum seeks to foster higher and deeper levels of international cooperation, inviting multinationals to learn more about Shanghai's business environment.

Shanghai is promising further support for deeper collaboration between leading multinationals and local players, and for domestic players to elevate their position in the global market.

The China, an Opportunity: International Enterprise Cooperation and Exchange Forum in Greater Honggiao Area & "Responsibility, Openness, and Sharing" CSR Excellence Award Ceremony, took place on Friday.

Held at the IBP Conference Center in Changning District, it was guided by the Information Office of Shanghai, and jointly hosted by the Shanghai United Media Group Shanghai Global News Network, Shanghai Daily, East Hongqiao Management Committee at the Changning District.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The round table and forum aim to provide an open platform for extensive communication, allowing various industries to share experiences in innovative practices.



It seeks to foster higher and deeper levels of international cooperation, inviting multinationals to learn more about Shanghai's business environment while also showcasing the path of Shanghai's high-quality economic development and high-level openness.

Hou Jijun, deputy Party secretary and director of Changning District, vowed deeper commitment to introducing international brands and coordinated efforts to bring together local professional service providers and enterprises looking for overseas expansion.

"We have given full play to the geographical advantage to better connect with foreign companies, businessmen and service providers and will continue to build up a major hub for Chinese enterprises' global development," he said.

Dong Jun / SHINE

During the round table discussions, executives from companies including Norwegian Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, DSV Air & Sea Co Ltd, Registro Italiano Navale (RINA), Haleon, MUJI, and Sumitomo Pharma Group shared their perspectives about China's opportunities seen from a foreign business perspective.

Multinational firms' confidence in China has been evident. Executives from dozens of multinationals have been visiting China since March to carry out a wide range of business activities and meetings with partners, central and city level officials.

In the first two months this year, the number of newly established foreign-funded enterprises in China was 7,160, up 34.9 percent year on year, according to the Ministry Of Commerce.

Dong Jun / SHINE

MagHub, a news portal and community service hub for multinational companies was also launched during the event by Shanghai Daily's MNC Club.

The 2.0 version of the initiative includes the official website and official WeChat account, and aims to build the first targeted social community to better link with foreign enterprises and highlight their development in China.

Dong Jun / SHINE

At the event, the Hongqiao Overseas Development Service Center (East Hongqiao) – Chinese Enterprise Overseas Headquarters Service Center was unveiled.

The first batch of "Professional Service Provider for Enterprises Going Global" has been officially certified by Changning District officials.

That includes Shanghai Xunmeng Information Technology Co Ltd, the Shanghai branch of Beijing Jindu Law Firm, Eastern Air Logistics Co Ltd, China Construction Bank, Changning Sub-branch, Shanghai Cross-border E-commerce Association, SinoClick (Shanghai) Network Technology, Shanghai OneTouch Business Service, Shanghai ASP Information Technology Co.Ltd, Fujian Zongteng Network Co Ltd.

To honor companies for their achievements and outstanding contributions to the high-quality development of Shanghai, a total of 44 cases from multinational and domestic firms were awarded for their excellent performances and projects regarding corporate social responsibility.