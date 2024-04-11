﻿
Biz / Economy

Foreign-funded enterprise cooperation platform established

Foreign-funded enterprises are encouraged to participate in the research and draft of international standards and forward opinions and suggestions.
Ti Gong

China's first foreign-funded enterprise standardization cooperation platform is established on Thursday.

China's first foreign-funded enterprise standardization cooperation platform was established in Shanghai on Thursday.

It came along with the release of a raft of measures to promote the involvement of foreign-funded enterprises in Shanghai's standardization development.

As a one-stop service platform, it provides a multi-lingual information service on the national, industry and local standards, offering access for foreign-funded enterprises to obtain standard information.

The platform has been established by the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation, Shanghai Development and Reform Commission and Shanghai Commerce Commission.

"The release of the measures is of great significance, which is in line with the requirement of the city's high-quality opening-up and developing a world-class business environment, thus attracting foreign investment to the city," said Wang Yiyang, deputy director of the market regulator.

Under a regular communication mechanism, regular roundtable meetings and training salons will be conducted to hear from foreign-funded enterprises.

Foreign-funded enterprises are encouraged to participate in the research and draft of international standards and forward their opinions and suggestions on the draft of national and local standards with multi-lingual services provided in the manufacturing industry.

Ti Gong

Representatives from foreign-funded enterprises receive certificates.

Support will be delivered to foreign-funded enterprises to get involved in the work of various standard technical committees, and local standard technical committees are encouraged to invite representatives from foreign-funded enterprises to lift the international level of standards, according to the administration.

Foreign-funded enterprises are also encouraged to conduct standardization trials in service sectors such as senior care, medical treatment, Internet, and transportation.

Representatives from foreign-funded enterprises meeting certain criteria will join a standardized technical review expert thinktank to participate in the technical review of local standards and standardization trials.

Last year, Shanghai registered 6,017 new foreign-funded enterprises with the regional headquarters of multinational corporations and foreign-funded R&D centers amounting to 956 and 56, respectively.

"We are excited about the efforts to optimize foreign investment environment in China, which showed the Chinese government's determination to further boost the investment confidence of foreign-funded enterprises and further accelerate the international process," said Miao Lin, a representative from Bosch (China) Investment, Ltd. "We hope Chinese standard organizations will strengthen communications with international standard organizations and training on standards will be beefed up for foreign-funded businesses."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Bosch
