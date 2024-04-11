'World's Supermarket' Yiwu booms with orders as Paris Olympics draws near

As the Paris Olympics is drawing near, Yiwu, known as the "World's Supermarket" in east China's Zhejiang Province, has begun to buzz with orders.

According to data from the Yiwu Customs, in the first two months this year, Yiwu's exports to France reached 540 million yuan, growing by 42% year-on-year, among which sports goods exports saw an impressive surge of 70.5% compared to the same period last year.