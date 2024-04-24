The rise of the machines: Shanghai's industrial robot revolution

The city embraces robotics as it tackles the challenges of an aging population and the growing need for skilled labor with robots becoming tireless workhorses on production lines.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The whirring of gears and the rhythmic dance of robotic arms – that's the symphony that now plays in the Shanghai Industrial Park of Robotics in Baoshan District.

The park is home to around 300 related factories that include Shanghai FANUC, a joint venture between Japanese robotics giant FANUC, one of the world's top four industrial robot makers, and Shanghai Electric.



This isn't just about economic gain, it's about shaping the future of work. As Shanghai embraces robotics, it tackles the challenges of an aging population and the growing need for skilled labor.

Robots become the tireless workhorses, used in production lines from consumer electronics, solar panels and new energy cars, representing the vibrant beat of China's economy.

"We never forget our vision to develop the robot industry and further support advanced manufacture in Shanghai," said Liu Hong, general manager of the robotics park.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Currently, the park is home to about 300 robot and related firms, covering industrial equipment and semiconductor sectors. Its annual industry output has surpassed 25 billion yuan (US$3.5 billion), compared with 15 billion yuan five years ago.

The FANUC joint venture is a pearl of the park. In its demo space, visitors can see various industrial robots waving their arms, able to produce smartphones, make cocktails, or assemble a car.

They are becoming more intelligent and flexible with new technologies integration computing vision and artificial intelligence, the company said.

Since the second half 2023, FANUC has enjoyed a tax reduction of 49 million yuan, allowing it to increase research and development in Shanghai.