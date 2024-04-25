Sanofi to accelerate launch of new products in China

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has received approval for nearly two dozen new medications in China and plans to introduce more products in the Chinese market.

Sanofi, a French pharmaceutical company, has gained approval for almost two dozen innovative products in China ahead of schedule.

Shi Wang, president of Sanofi China, stated that the company intends to introduce more innovative treatments into the local market as a result of recent government incentives and encouraging steps to accelerate the introduction of breakthrough medications.

By the end of last year, Sanofi had achieved its goal of launching 25 innovative products in China to meet a variety of healthcare demands, two years ahead of schedule.

He also welcomed the National Medical Products Administration's recent initiatives to prioritize the clearance of innovative medications whose manufacturing base has been shifted from overseas sites to China.

At the same time, China's clinical trials will run concurrently with up to 90 percent of its global new drug clinical research programs, potentially speeding up the release of China's most innovative medicines as soon as possible.

He added that Sanofi is proud to play an essential role in China-France's long-standing collaboration, which remains deeply anchored in the local healthcare ecosystem and promotes industry exchange.