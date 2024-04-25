﻿
Biz / Economy

Sanofi to accelerate launch of new products in China

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:43 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0
French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has received approval for nearly two dozen new medications in China and plans to introduce more products in the Chinese market.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:43 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0
Sanofi to accelerate launch of new products in China
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Sanofi has gained approval for more than two dozen innovative products in the past three years.

Sanofi, a French pharmaceutical company, has gained approval for almost two dozen innovative products in China ahead of schedule.

Shi Wang, president of Sanofi China, stated that the company intends to introduce more innovative treatments into the local market as a result of recent government incentives and encouraging steps to accelerate the introduction of breakthrough medications.

By the end of last year, Sanofi had achieved its goal of launching 25 innovative products in China to meet a variety of healthcare demands, two years ahead of schedule.

He also welcomed the National Medical Products Administration's recent initiatives to prioritize the clearance of innovative medications whose manufacturing base has been shifted from overseas sites to China.

At the same time, China's clinical trials will run concurrently with up to 90 percent of its global new drug clinical research programs, potentially speeding up the release of China's most innovative medicines as soon as possible.

He added that Sanofi is proud to play an essential role in China-France's long-standing collaboration, which remains deeply anchored in the local healthcare ecosystem and promotes industry exchange.

Sanofi to accelerate launch of new products in China
Ti Gong

Sanofi expects China's clinical trials to run concurrently with up to 90 percent of its global new drug clinical research initiatives.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Sanofi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     