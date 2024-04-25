﻿
Biz / Economy

US GDP growth slows to annual rate of 1.6% in Q1

Xinhua
  22:51 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0
The US gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate slowed down to an annual rate of 1.6 percent in the first quarter of this year, the US Department of Commerce reported on Thursday.
Xinhua
  22:51 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0

The US gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate slowed down to an annual rate of 1.6 percent in the first quarter of this year, the US Department of Commerce reported on Thursday.

The latest data marks a sharp slowdown from the fourth quarter in 2023, when GDP grew by 3.4 percent, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Compared to the fourth quarter, the deceleration of real GDP in the first quarter primarily reflected decelerations in consumer spending, exports, and state and local government spending and a downturn in federal government spending. These movements were partly offset by an acceleration in residential fixed investment.

The newly released GDP estimate for the first quarter, in what was called an "advance" estimate, is based on source data that are incomplete or subject to further revision by the source agency. The "second" estimate for the first quarter, based on more complete source data, will be released on May 30.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     