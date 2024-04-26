China's waterway investment soars 20.1% in 2023

Fixed-asset investment in China's waterway network jumped 20.1 percent year on year in 2023, official data showed.

The network saw a total investment of 201.57 billion yuan (US$28.37 billion) during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Southwest China's Yunnan Province led the investment growth among the country's provincial-level regions, registering a year-on-year increase of 192.2 percent.

The growth was followed by that of east China's Shanghai Municipality and northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Last year, FAI in China's road network topped 2.82 trillion yuan, edging down 1 percent from the previous year, the data revealed.