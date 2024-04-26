China's int'l trade in goods, services reaches 4.04 trln yuan in March

China's international trade in goods and services hit 4.04 trillion yuan in total in March, increasing by 3 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday.

In US dollar terms, export and import values of China's international trade in goods and services amounted to 291.6 billion US dollars and 278 billion US dollars, respectively, with a surplus of 13.7 billion US dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

The export value of goods reached 1.86 trillion yuan while the import value was 1.61 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 250.4 billion yuan.

The export value of services trade amounted to 214.4 billion yuan while its import value amounted to 367.7 billion yuan, producing a deficit of 153.3 billion yuan.

Tourism was the biggest contributor to services trade, with a trade value of 162.2 billion yuan, followed by transport services and other commercial services, according to the administration.