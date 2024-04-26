﻿
Biz / Economy

China's int'l trade in goods, services reaches 4.04 trln yuan in March

Xinhua
  19:24 UTC+8, 2024-04-26       0
China's international trade in goods and services hit 4.04 trillion yuan in total in March, increasing by 3 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday.
Xinhua
  19:24 UTC+8, 2024-04-26       0

China's international trade in goods and services hit 4.04 trillion yuan in total in March, increasing by 3 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday.

In US dollar terms, export and import values of China's international trade in goods and services amounted to 291.6 billion US dollars and 278 billion US dollars, respectively, with a surplus of 13.7 billion US dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

The export value of goods reached 1.86 trillion yuan while the import value was 1.61 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 250.4 billion yuan.

The export value of services trade amounted to 214.4 billion yuan while its import value amounted to 367.7 billion yuan, producing a deficit of 153.3 billion yuan.

Tourism was the biggest contributor to services trade, with a trade value of 162.2 billion yuan, followed by transport services and other commercial services, according to the administration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     