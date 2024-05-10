Chinese brands demonstrate new quality production

The 8th China Brand Day opens at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, demonstrating the world influence of Chinese brands and their ambitions for future growth.

Ti Gong

The 8th China Brand Day 2024 opened at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on Friday, demonstrating the world influence of Chinese brands.



With the theme "national brand building the future," the exhibition is presented both online and offline. Nearly 70,000 square meters of the exhibition hall accommodate nearly 1,000 enterprises, with an immersive cloud-based online exhibition platform.

This year's event focuses on new quality productive forces, showcasing how Chinese enterprises take scientific and technological innovations as the cornerstone to breed new industries, new modes and new energies, shaping a solid foundation for brands' high-quality development.

New quality productive forces are a combination of new quality workers, materials, and new production quality factors, a development goal for many Chinese brands.

From air cabs and hydrogen energy, to domestically produced cruise ships, several Shanghai brands at this year's China Brand Day present China's new quality productive forces amid fierce global competition.

An eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) model M1 developed by Jinshan-based startup Vertaxi is on display in the Shanghai Hall.

Having completed its first trial flight in Shanghai in October, the company represents "a new track and a future industry" for the city.

It's also a sign of home brands' efforts to keep the lead in terms of home-designed and manufactured air taxi models.

The size of China's low-altitude economy at the end of 2023 was estimated at more than 500 billion yuan (US$70 billion), and plans have been unveiled by the city to encourage technological breakthroughs in manned eVTOL aircraft and explore new air traffic formats.

Liu Xingyu, the company's deputy general manager, says the application of new-energy technology in the aviation industry could also mean a favorable environment for China's overall electric system, new materials, and flight control supply chains.

Current models would mainly be used to meet short-haul air travel needs in urban and inter-city areas before the wide adoption of passenger travel estimated in 2025.

Ti Gong

H-rise New Energy Technology Co, in Shanghai's Lingang area, also focuses on new energy.

The company has produced the world's largest single-stack 300kW high-power fuel cell stack, as well as China's first 100-kilowatt fuel cell stack, which improves fuel cells for commercial vehicles.

"Hydrogen power is strong and does not pollute the air. And the engine they use is exactly a fuel cell stack," said Bai Yunfei, H-rise deputy general manager.

He said Bus Line 2 in Lingang is the first medium-capacity bus line applying hydrogen energy power in China.

"Hydrogen power can support the bus for a range of 150 kilometers after 15 minutes' charging," said Bai.

"We have also established an industrialization platform in the Lingang area. With China's first batch production line of high-power electric reactors, we realized the industrialization of hydrogen energy on the ground," he said.

So far, H-rise's products have been applied to passenger cars, buses, heavy trucks, logistics vehicles, sanitation vehicles, and others, with a total of over 2,000 units installed.

Among them, the cumulative mileage of hydrogen buses in the new area has reached 10 million kilometers.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

CSSC Cruise Technology Development Co Ltd is also taking part in the China Brand Day exhibition.

"Adora Magic," the first domestic large-scale cruise ship, has been in commercial operation for five months, completing 30 cruises and catering to nearly 130,000 passengers.

Over 1,000 domestic and foreign manufacturers participate in the cultivation of cruise ship research and development and the design, assembly, and construction of the "Adora Magic," said Yang Guobing, CSSC chairman.

So far, China has formed three autonomous cruise industries: cruise ship design, cruise ship operation, and cruise supply chains, according to Yang.

"The operation of the cruise ship cannot be realized through isolation," Yang said.

"Based on active cooperation with the international community, we wish to establish a cruise ship system that completely belongs to China."

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

If you go:

Time: 5/10-5/14



Address: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center

Registration: https://www.cibexpo.org.cn/gzyy/index.jhtml